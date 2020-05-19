Martha Hart Claims Relationship With Bret Hart Deteriorated Over His WWE Footage, Bret Hart Releases Statement in Response

– Ahead of the premiere of tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale, “The Final Days of Owen Hart,” The Wrap and Tony Maglio spoke to Owen Hart’s Widow, Dr. Martha Hart. During the interview, Martha Hart addressed her relationship with Owen’s brother, WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

According to Dr. Hart, she currently has no relationship with Bret. While Bret was initially supportive of her during her wrongful death lawsuit against WWE after the tragic passing of Owen Hart, an issue during the lawsuit caused a fracture in their relationship. She stated, “Unfortunately, I have no relationship with Bret.”

Martha Hart added: “Bret was supportive throughout the lawsuit, but there were a few things that were a problem with Bret. First of all, when we were going through the lawsuit, he really was hoping that I would be able to help him get his wrestling footage. Because at the time, he had no relationship with WWE and he was hoping somehow — if we ever had a settlement — that we could work it in.”

Martha Hart went on that Bret became upset when he wasn’t able to get his footage. She claims this led to Bret Hart later reconciling with Vince McMahon and WWE, so he could once again gain access to his WWE career footage. Dr. Hart continued: “When that didn’t happen, he was very upset that he didn’t get his footage. It prompted him to befriend Vince [McMahon, the chairman of WWE] again so he could have access to his footage. That was the first fracture in our relationship.”

Later on, Martha Hart said that she’s “forgiven” WWE Chairman Vince McMahon “for everything” that’s happened. She stated: “I’ve forgiven Vince, for everything. I don’t carry any of that with me. But at the same time, you can forgive people, but that doesn’t mean you have to befriend them. If he wanted to donate to the foundation, that would be great — but I would never allow them to honor Owen when they were responsible for his death. They didn’t take care of Owen, and that’s always going to be my issue with them.”

Bret Hart later released the following statement to The Wrap on Martha Hart’s comments. He called the idea that their relationship had a falling out due to his WWE career footage “an oversimplification and inaccurate”:

“While I am not interested in engaging in any more media mudslinging between Martha and myself especially in light of a global pandemic, I will say that our fallout is multifaceted. To say that it only involved being able to access and use my WWE footage and photos for future projects would merely be an oversimplification and inaccurate. I will not comment any further on the matter.”

In 411’s own exclusive interview with Dr. Martha Hart, we did ask her about possibly speaking to Bret Hart again if he ever tried to reach out to her. She stated the following:

“You know, I wish all the Harts well, including Bret. Like I said, I’m not sure if I said it to you or not, but my life hasn’t been easy, and I don’t wish that on anybody. And I really hope life’s been kind to them. You know, I’m a forgiving person, and I’m always open to talking to people. There’s no harm in talking to people, but like I said, once people break the trust, then you can’t have a relationship with them. But you can be polite, and you can be constant. And you know, if he wanted to say something to me, I’m always open to listen to anybody, so sure.”

Dark Side of the Ring: “The Final Days of Owen Hart” debuts tonight on VICE TV. You can read 411’s early review of tonight’s episode RIGHT HERE. You can also check out our own exclusive interview with Dr. Martha Hart HERE.