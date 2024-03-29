Martha Hart Isn’t Surprised By Vince McMahon Lawsuit, Calls It ‘Absolutely Horrific’

Back in January, former WWE staffer Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for sex trafficking, rape and more. He resigned from WWE and is under federal criminal investigation, although has denied any wrongdoing. During an appearance on NewsNation with Ashleigh Banfield (via Fightful, Martha Hart gave her thoughts on the lawsuit and said she wasn’t surprised by it, calling the alleged acts ‘absolutely horrific.’ Here are highlights:

On the lawsuit against Vince McMahon: “I was a little reluctant to come on, but I thought it’s such an important topic that I just want to be able to contribute. No, I was not surprised when I heard that there was yet another lawsuit. Over the years, WWE has had many lawsuits and a lot of bad press. I read all of the 67 pages in that complaint and it is absolutely horrific. I have to say, the level of wicknedess that is described is beyond the pale in that complaint. Anyone with a shred of humanity would find the indignant acts just incomprehensible, frankly. It wasn’t a shock that there was another lawsuit, but the level of depravity certainly was. I’m a doctor in mental health and the founder and director of the Owen Hart Foundation. No matter what hat I’m wearing, I always work with at risk people. I can tell you that anyone that takes advantage of a vulnerable person is the most despicable type of person because these are people that need to be supported and protected, not exploited. By Janel Grant’s own admission, she was a vulnerable person. She was unemployed, her parents had passed away, she was suffering grief, and she was on the brink of financial collapse. These are all the makings of a very vulnerable person.”

On her own lawsuit against WWE: “I did go toe to toe twice with Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and their company. It was a David and Goliath battle. It was a tooth-and-nail fight. They will stop at nothing to protect themselves, for sure. They run a billion-dollar company, and in doing that, like a lot of big companies, they’re able to delay cases, they’re able to muddy the waters, they’re able to detract and take everything away from the case at hand. In that sense, they can hire the best lawyers and they have that might on their side. A lot of times, what happens with wealthy people, their wealth, they feel, has no bounds, so then they have no boundaries, and they feel they can do anything and get away with anything.”

On her advice to Janel Grant: “I would say to just stay the course and her claim is very credible and I would be steadfast in my convictions and don’t back down.”