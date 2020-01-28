wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Challenges Jay White to ROH Supercard of Honor Match
– Marty Scurll and Jay White look to be facing off at ROH Supercard of Honor after Scurll showed up at Monday night’s NJPW New Beginning show and issued the challenge. As noted in the results for the show, Scurll made a surprise appearance and issued the challenge for White to face him at the ROH show. You can see pics of the appearance below.
Scurll last appeared for NJPW in June of last year and has worked for ROH since then. He recently began feuding with Nick Aldis in NWA as well.
Supercard of Honor takes place on Lakeland, Florida on on April 4th during WrestleMania weekend.
BREAKING NEWS! The villain @MartyScurll issues a challenge to @JayWhiteNZ at @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor! WHAT SAY YOU, SWITCHBLADE?! #NJPWRaleigh pic.twitter.com/aqDBHlUtuB
— Busted Wide Open (@BWOpodcast) January 28, 2020
Marty Scurll!!#njpw #NJoA #njnbgusA pic.twitter.com/GgOJ70sKYU
— [Official] NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Remembers His Snake Accidentally Biting Andre the Giant
- Alex Riley Discusses John Cena Not Liking Him During His WWE Stint, Offending Cena Backstage
- More Details on Edge Making His Surprise Return at Tonight’s Royal Rumble, Future In-Ring Status
- Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Reportedly Had Backstage Altercation at Royal Rumble