NJPW New Beginning USA Results 1.27.20: Marty Scurll Appears, More

– NJPW held their New Beginning USA show in Durham, North Carolina on Monday featuring a Marty Scurll appearance and more. The results are below per PWInsider:

Attendance looks to be 500.

*Toru Yano, Colt Cabana and Tanahashi came out and took photos with a boy who had just recovered from a serious illness.

*Yujiro Takahashi defeated Misterioso with Pimp Juice in a good back and forth match.

*Yuji Niigata and Satoshi Kojima beat TJP and Alex Couglin when Niigata pinned Coughlin with a back suplex.

*Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana and Toru Yano defeated the Rock N Roll Express and Alex Zayne when Yano rolled up Zayne for the pin. Lots of comedy and good work by everyone.

*Marty Scurll made an unscheduled appearance to challenge Jay White at SuperCard of Honor in Lakeland, Florida on April 4th. This got a huge pop from the crowd. Marty seems to really be gaining momentum in wrestling right now.

*Jeff Cobb pinned Clark Connors with Tour of the Islands in a short match.

*Lance Archer pinned Ren Narita with the EBD claw after a choke slam. Lots of chops exchanged. Hard hitting match.

*Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson beat Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Chase Owens and Jado when Tanahashi submitted Jado with a Boston Crab. Really good action with a lot of brawling outside the ring different times during the match. Jado used the kendo stick several times.

After the match Tanahashi did his invisible guitar routine to a great response. All of the guys on the babyface side really took the time to take pictures and talk with the fans.