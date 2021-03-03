Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans

It was reported last week that Marty Scurll was at the NJPW Strong tapings on January 22 and that he had an on-screen role. Super J-Cast now reports that Scurll has been dropped from all creative plans. He will not be appearing on NJPW Strong or any NJPW programs for the foreseeable future. The news was then confirmed by Dave Meltzer for F4WOnline.com.

At the time, it had been reported that he would have been involved in some kind of post-match angle with Rocky Romero. Whatever footage was taped will now likely not see the light of day.

Per sources, Marty Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong or any other New Japan programs for the foreseeable future. — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) March 3, 2021

The news that Scurll had worked for the NJPW series drew some backlash from wrestling fans, as Scurll was one of the people named during the #SpeakingOut movement last year. He was accused of sexually assaulting a sixteen-year-old girl who was under the influence of alcohol in 2015. He later admitted to having sexual contact with her and claimed was consensual. The age of consent in the UK is sixteen, but Scurll noted that he didn’t “become aware of her age until after the encounter; the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me.” He would have been 26 at the time.

As a result of the news, he was quietly let go from ROH, where he had worked as a wrestler and as part of the creative team.