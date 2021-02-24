Marty Scurll At Recent NJPW Strong Tapings, Interested In Joining

Fightful Select reports that Marty Scurll was backstage at the recent NJPW Strong tapings and has interest in joining New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s unknown if he was involved with the show, but he is interested. He hasn’t worked for NJPW since June 2019 in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Scurll was previously signed to ROH and was a booker for the company, but he was quietly let go after being named in the #SpeakingOut movement last June.

It’s unknown if NJPW is interested in hiring Scurll or not at this time.