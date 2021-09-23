wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Returning To Pro Wrestling At Event In Puerto Rico
CWA in Puerto Rico has announced that Marty Scurll will appear at an upcoming event in San Juan on October 23. Scurll was caught up in the Speaking Out movement last year. He was accused of sexually assaulting a sixteen-year-old girl who was under the influence of alcohol in 2015. He later admitted to having sexual contact with her and claimed was consensual. The age of consent in the UK is sixteen, but Scurll noted that he didn’t “become aware of her age until after the encounter; the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me.” He would have been 26 at the time.
There were rumors back in March that he had been considered for plans in NJPW Strong, but those were immediately dropped due to backlash.
The post from CWA reads: “We returned on Saturday, October 23rd in San Juan, PR and with us also returns, “The Villain” @martyscurll.
Separate your space, without obligation, writing your name (with your both surnames), telephone number and number of spaces to [email protected]
Once ticket sales begin, you will be called in order by list.
#BuenaLuchaLibre”
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Weighs in on Bron Breakker’s Ring Name, Jokes About AEW Attendance With ‘93,173’
- CM Punk on Being Considered a Star the Level of Steve Austin, Trashes Hulk Hogan
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year