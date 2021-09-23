Marty Scurll Returning To Pro Wrestling At Event In Puerto Rico

CWA in Puerto Rico has announced that Marty Scurll will appear at an upcoming event in San Juan on October 23. Scurll was caught up in the Speaking Out movement last year. He was accused of sexually assaulting a sixteen-year-old girl who was under the influence of alcohol in 2015. He later admitted to having sexual contact with her and claimed was consensual. The age of consent in the UK is sixteen, but Scurll noted that he didn’t “become aware of her age until after the encounter; the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me.” He would have been 26 at the time.

There were rumors back in March that he had been considered for plans in NJPW Strong, but those were immediately dropped due to backlash.

The post from CWA reads: “We returned on Saturday, October 23rd in San Juan, PR and with us also returns, “The Villain” @martyscurll.

Separate your space, without obligation, writing your name (with your both surnames), telephone number and number of spaces to [email protected]

Once ticket sales begin, you will be called in order by list.

#BuenaLuchaLibre”