– Speaking to People, former WWE Superstar Maryse Mizanin and WWE Superstar The Miz discussed becoming parents and balancing life between work and their family. Below are some highlights:

Maryse on prioritizing being a parent: “As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one. So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect. … Especially as a woman, it’s difficult with two kids. I can’t travel the way [I used to] … And then I don’t want to. I want to be there for my kids. And that’s what makes me happy. want to go to bed at night and know that I’m in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business — I miss it — I choose my kids.”

The Miz on balancing his career and his family: “I love my kids to death. And I try to find that healthy balance of fulfilling our dreams — but also because we want to show our kids if you have a dream, go after it and do what you have to do, but you also have to be that parent and that dad. To them, I’m not The Miz, I’m Dad, and Dad doesn’t get anything. It’s funny though, when people will come to me and ask for a picture, they’ll go, ‘Is that because you’re The Miz?’ They’re five and six and they’re already roasting me.”