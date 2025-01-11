– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards was highly critical of the Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka match from ECW One Night Stand 2005 on hid podcast. Richards claimed that Awesome had “zero psychology” for the match and asked, “What memorable moment did Mike Awesome and Tanaka ever create.” Richards’ comments later went viral and he received a great deal of backlash for his comments via social media.

Masato Tanaka himself has since responded to Richards’ criticisms via social media. He wrote last night, “I don’t care what anyone thinks. The match with Mike was hard, but it was fun. Because of that, I can still step into the USA ring. bwo I love it.”

The 51-year-old Tanaka is still active in the pro wrestling industry and regularly competes. Mike Awesome sadly passed away in 2007 at the age of 42.