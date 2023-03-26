Masha Slamovich Says Her GCW Championship Win Was a ‘Perfect Night’ For Her

Masha Slamovich is the GCW World Champion, and she discussed her big win and more in a recent interview. Slamovich, who beat Nick Gage for the title at GCW Eye For An Eye, spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On her GCW Championship win: “It’s really a picture perfect movie ending. So many people can dream of these things. I personally could never have even imagined it being that way. I remember so many times, I’m like, ‘Hey, Nick, we should wrestle. I’d love to wrestle you,’ I could have never imagined it would be such a perfect full circle moment in so many ways. Having my mom and dad there, all of my friends were there. AKIRA was there, obviously, coming in for the saves. It was really just the perfect night in wrestling and the fruition of hard years of work and validation of everything I’ve done, really.”

On defending the title against Mike Bailey two nights later: “By any means necessary would be the answer for this match and every other match going forward. Perhaps even every other match ever, right? I think you guys have seen the kinds of things I get up to out here in GCW. So the finish came about after Speedball decided to play in my element and strip the ring apart and clearly that did not pay off for him.”