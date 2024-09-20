Mason Madden Says Tony Khan Remembered Meeting Him In 2012 For NFL Draft Interview

Mason Madden recently recalled meeting Tony Khan and finding out from Khan they had actually met before. The MxM Collection member recalled on AEW Unrestricted how he met Khan at ROH Death Before Dishonor, only to have Khan tell him how they had met back in 2022 when Khan interviewed him for the NFL Draft.

“Two-time, two-time, two-time Khan family employee,” Madden said (per Fightful). “We’re meeting Tony before our Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and Tony walks up to me and is like, ‘Hey, do you remember when I came and interviewed you in 2012 at the University Of North Carolina at Chapel Hill? You were 315 pounds and we were looking to draft you and we didn’t end up getting you but we would love to get you, which is why we got you.’”

Madden continued, “I had no memory that Tony Khan interviewed me in college because it was so long ago. I knew I worked for them when I was with the Jags, but to my shock and surprise, he had come and met me when I was just a wee lad at the University Of North Carolina.”

MxM Collection made their debut for ROH at Death Before Dishonor 2024 with a win over the SAP.