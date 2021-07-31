wrestling / News

Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

July 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor will have his chance at revenge against Baron Corbin on next week’s Smackdown. As noted, Corbin attacked Balor as the latter was about to sign his contract to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Corbin was about to sign it but got beaten up by John Cena, and now Corbin will face Balor on next week’s show.

Smackdown airs next Friday on Tampa, Florida live on FOX.

