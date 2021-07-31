Universal Championship Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

We have a WWE Universal Championship match for SummerSlam, and it’s not Finn Balor. John Cena will battle Roman Reigns for the title at August’s PPV, as revealed on tonight’s Smackdown.

Finn Balor was set to come out and sign the contract for the match with Reigns, but Baron Corbin attacked him. Corbin then took the contract but before he could sign it, Cena came out to take him out and then signed his name. Paul Heyman argued that the contract isn’t valid because Finn Balor’s name was on the contract, but Adam Pearce said he saw two signatures and that was good enough.

Summerslam takes place on August 21st from Las Vegas and will air live on Peacock in the US, and WWE Network elsewhere.