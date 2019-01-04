Match Announced For Tomorrow’s NJPW New Year Dash

– NJPW has announced a match for tomorrow’s NJPW New Year Dash show, which takes place in Tokyo. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori will defend the Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship against Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano.

The show takes place tomorrow starting at 4:30 AM ET/1:30 AM PT and will air live on NJPW World. It follows today’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event; you can see 411’s full report from that show here.