Match Madness Tournament Announced Featuring EC3, Alex Hammerstone, More

Daily Wrestling has announced a special event called “Match Madness” next month. The event will feature 32 wrestlers in 31 matches over the course of the month of March, with EC3, Alex Hammerstone, Simon Gotch, and others included in the field.

Here’s the press release from Daily Wrestling on what wrestling fans can expect from the tournament (via Fightful):

Daily Wrestling (www.dailywres.com) this evening announced a month of “Match Madness”. 32 wrestlers, 31 matches over 31 days.

Showcasing stars that you have seen on television in the past, as well as some of the best of the West Coast independent scene, and a few rising stars from elsewhere in America – it really will be 31 days of Daily Wrestling action.

Some of the wrestlers involved include the likes of EC3, Simon Gotch, Hammerstone, Daivari, Beastman, Lee Moriarty, Juicy Finau, AJZ, Heidi Howitzer, Kaci Lennox, Sandra Moone, Santana Jackson many more!

Fans can subscribe to the Daily Wrestling YouTube channel now by going to www.dailywres.com and will be given notifications each day of the new daily upload. Plus – up now, an interview with Daily Wrestling star AJZ! Find out more about ‘The Golden Boy’ ahead of his DW debut!

All 31 matches will air completely FREE for fans on YouTube, but you can support Daily Wrestling by joining our DW Patreon which launches on March 1st.

The matches will be officiated by a three-prong referee team of Izyk Haze, Ben Hall and Giuseppe Broli. Your host for the month is the wonderful Lena Gonzales, with commentary from Kevin Gill and Jake Black.

The month of madness concludes on Wednesday March 31st – with the final fought under a 60-minute time limit!

Once again, subscribe now: www.dailywres.com! It’s time for MATCH MADNESS this MARCH!