Match Memories: Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz, WWE No Mercy 1999

Next up in the Match Memories series is a look back at a tag team classic, which took place a little over 22 years ago. It’s one that completely changed the game and set the bar for all the ladder matches that followed it.

Edge and Christian. The Hardy Boyz. Ladders. What more could you want?

Let’s jump in!

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian – Ladder Match

Event: WWF No Mercy

Date: October 17, 1999

Location: Cleveland, OH

Match Length: 16:40

The Terri Invitational Tournament (aka The T.I.T.), a best-of-five series, featured two young and hungry teams locked in a 2-2 tie heading into the final match of the series.

And while both were fighting for $100,000 and Terri Runnels’ managerial services, they were also fighting for something else: To be noticed on a roster filled with legendary superstars.

Well, mission accomplished. When Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Edge, and Christian stepped into the ring at No Mercy 1999, they set out to steal the show. In the process, they pulled off one of the most unique matches to that point in wrestling history.

Again, mission accomplished.

Before the match, there was a skit that was as Attitude Era as it gets. Jerry Lawler and Terri were backstage, with the latter wearing something that doesn’t even qualify as a shirt. Naturally, she climbed a ladder as Lawler made a sex joke while looking up her shirt. It was a different era, folks.

As for the match itself, the level of innovation can’t be understated. What I found interesting watching it back so many years later is how different the crowd reactions were for these four. These days, we’re used to big pops for all of them. However, before the match started, there was little reaction.

That would change once the match was over.

There were too many crazy spots to list them all. If you’ve seen the match (most of you have), you know what I’m talking about.

Christian hit a reverse DDT on Jeff off a ladder. Edge powerbombed Matt from a ladder. Jeff flew across the ring to hit a missile dropkick on Edge to knock him off a ladder. Jeff hit a senton bomb onto Edge on a ladder. Matt hit a moonsault onto a bare ladder with Christian trapped between it. Matt literally threw a ladder from a corner and knocked Edge off another ladder.

You get the point.

We also had ladder dropkicks to the crotch, ladder sandwiches, and the unforgettable Wile E. Coyote cam (Lawler’s name for it) that gave us an aerial view of the insanity.

The finish to the match is still one of the most recognizable pro wrestling highlights of the past 20 or so years.

All four men make their way onto the ladder, with each of them falling off onto the ropes (great roof cam footage on this one). Once they regroup, Matt knocks a ladder over, leading to Jeff hopping onto the other ladder to knock off Edge. Jeff then grabs the bag of money before falling off the ladder – a spot that would be used in the WrestleMania 2000 and No Mercy video games for Nintendo 64.

Man, those games were great. So, so great.

Of course, Edge, Christian, Matt, and Jeff would earn a standing ovation after the match – the ultimate sign of respect from wrestling fans.

And as we all know now, these four would go on to have more great ladder matches (along with the Dudley Boyz) with each building on the one prior. But this was the starting point, and man was it a hell of a way to jumpstart their careers. It had the drama, it had the excitement, and it had a memorable crowd reaction that put all four on the map as future stars in the WWF.

From the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that followed the No Mercy pay-per-view:

“A must see match because if any of these guys make it to the top, it’ll be remembered as their first great match.”

All four would indeed make it to the top at one point or another, and it’s still remembered as their first great match.

Despite all the outstanding ones since, the No Mercy clash between four future Hall of Famers still holds up as one of the best ladder matches in wrestling history. And somehow, someway, all four continue to do their thing in the ring over two decades later.

Given the physical toll of this match and all the ones over the years that would aim to top it, perhaps that’s the most incredible feat of all.

Blake’s Rating: ****1/2

What are your memories of Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz at No Mercy 1999?

