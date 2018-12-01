Match of the Year 2018 Collection Coming To WWE Network

WWE Network News reports that WWE is set to debut a new match of the year 2018 collection on the WWE Network, which will be updated at the end of the year with additional matches. Here is the complete list:

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia 01/27/2018 – Extremely Undisputed

Aleister Black takes his rivalry with The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole to a new level in an Extreme Rules Match.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia 01/27/2018 – Old Friends, New Enemies

An old friend adds insult to injury after Johnny Gargano challenges Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas for the NXT Title.

RAW 02/19/2018 – Pushing the Limits

John Cena, Seth Rollins, and more compete in one of the most exciting and grueling Gauntlet Matches in WWE history.

Elimination Chamber 2018 – Eliminating Barriers

The women of Monday Night RAW battle for the RAW Women’s Title in the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Fastlane 2018 – Iron Sharpens Iron

Shinsuke Nakamura’s road to WrestleMania runs straight into this memorable confrontation against Rusev.

205 Live 03/20/2018 – Never Give Up on Your Dreams

Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak push themselves to the limit in the tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight Champion.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 04/07/2018 – A Championship Worth the Climb

Six incredible athletes compete in a Ladder Match to become the inaugural NXT North American Champion.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 04/07/2018 – Fade to Black

Aleister Black looks to put gold around his waist when he challenges Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas for the NXT Title.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 04/07/2018 – The Unsanctioned Rivalry

The heated rivalry between Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano explodes in an Unsanctioned Match.

WrestleMania 34 – Three Men and a Championship

The Miz puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match.

WrestleMania 34 – The Empress and The Queen

Asuka’s undefeated streak is matched against Charlotte Flair’s dominant reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

WrestleMania 34 – A First Time for Everything

Ronda Rousey makes her in-ring debut alongside Kurt Angle to take on authoritative force of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

RAW 04/30/2018 – Challenge Accepted

Finn Balor steps up to challenge Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship in this action-packed contest.

NXT 05/02/2018 – A Bitter Grudge Match

Pete Dunne takes to the ring with retribution on his mind, as he goes one-on-one with his former ally, Roderick Strong.

Backlash 2018 – WrestleMania Backlash

The Miz tries to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship in an exciting battle with Seth Rollins.

205 Live 05/29/2018 – The Age of Alexander

Cedric Alexander proves his worth as Cruiserweight Champion by defending the title against the formidable Buddy Murphy.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago II 06/16/2018 – Shock the Windy City

The duo of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch challenge Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago II 06/16/2018 – Chicago Street Fight

The heated and deeply personal rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano ends on the streets of Chicago.

Money in the Bank 2018 – A Blissful Cash-In

Ronda Rousey’s efforts to capture the RAW Women’s Title from Nia Jax are overshadowed by Alexa Bliss.

UK Championship Tournament Part 1 06/25/2018 – Making Royal Albert Hall Smile

The Undisputed Era battles the trio known as British Strong Style in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

SmackDown 06/19/2018 – Accolades and Respect

Rusev looks to reaffirm his dominance in this Gauntlet Match to determine the Number One Contender for the WWE Championship.

RAW 06/25/2018 – Spoiled Conclusions

This exciting bout between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship results in controversy.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 08/18/2018 – The Third Installment

With two bouts behind them, Moustache Mountain and The Undisputed Era meet again for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 08/18/2018 – The One and Only Champion

Adam Cole puts the North American Championship on the line against Ricochet in this exciting contest.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 08/18/2018 – Trouble on the High Seas

Kairi Sane’s ship of destiny sails right into the squall of Shayna Baszler in this bout for NXT Women’s Title.

SummerSlam 2018 – Storied Rivals

The storied rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan is reignited when they meet in singles competition.

RAW 08/27/2018 – A Devastating Defeat

Kevin Owens’ efforts to recapture the Intercontinental Title from Seth Rollins push him over the edge in this bout.

Mae Young Classic S02E01 – Rite of Passage

In the first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Killer Kelly tries her luck against the legendary Meiko Satomura.

Hell in a Cell 2018 – To Hell with Friendship

Becky Lynch refuses to respect her friendship with Charlotte Flair in this battle for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Hell in a Cell 2018 – Hounds of Justice vs Dogs of War

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins take on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

NXT 09/19/2018 – Unified Continents

Pete Dunne’s United Kingdom Championship collides with Ricochet’s reign as North American Champion in this epic battle.

Mae Young Classic S02E05 – Two of the Best

Mercedes Martinez and Meiko Satomura show why they are two of the best in this action-packed battle.

Super Show-Down 2018 – Murphy’s Law Rules

Before the eyes of his homeland, Buddy Murphy challenges Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

205 Live 10/24/2018 – Milestones and Redemption

The intense rivalry between Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami comes to an end in this spectacular Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Evolution 2018 – The Last Woman Standing

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battle for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an incredible Last Woman Standing Match.