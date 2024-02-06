Matches Announced For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

The matches for the second episode of NWA Powerrr on the CW App have been revealed.

The episode will air on Tuesday, February 13th. Courtesy of Fightful, The show will feature the following lineup:

* NWA World TV Championship Unification Match: Mims (champion) vs. Max The Impaler (champion)

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Silas Mason (champion) vs. Paul Burchill

* The Southern Six (Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor) vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

* Immortals (Odinson & Kratos) (c) vs. The Slimeballz (Sage Chantz & Tommy Rant)

The premiere episode will air tonight.