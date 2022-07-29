wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

July 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Meiko Satomura Sarray Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a UK Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced on this week’s episode that the following matches will take place next week:

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Sarray
* Oliver Carter vs. Rohan Raja
* Chase U Debuts

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading