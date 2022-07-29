wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a UK Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced on this week’s episode that the following matches will take place next week:
* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Sarray
* Oliver Carter vs. Rohan Raja
* Chase U Debuts
NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.
Before their historic #NXTUK Women’s Title Match, champion @satomurameiko and challenger @SarrayWWE hold a press conference. pic.twitter.com/SOwvW5g0Xn
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 28, 2022
Led by @AndreChaseWWE, the students of Chase U take a trip overseas to continue their education on #NXTUK next week. pic.twitter.com/kvHhGnQybj
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Jonathan Gresham Situation With AEW & ROH
- Kevin Nash Says AEW Product Seems Very ‘Dated,’ Says It Feels Like Watching WCW Thunder
- CM Punk Doesn’t Think Vince McMahon Will Stay Gone From WWE, Explains Why He Supports Sasha Banks and Naomi
- Jim Ross On Being Pissed At Brock Lesnar Doing Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19, Chewing Out John Laurinaitis