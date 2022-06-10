Matt Cardona Can’t Guarantee He Will Leave NWA Alwayz Ready As World Champion

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of SEScoops, Matt Cardona reiterated that he will be at the NWA Alwayz Ready but he can’t guarantee he will walk away with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship due to injury. Check out the highlights (per FightFul):

On being at the event despite injury: “I mean, it’s not my choice. I didn’t walk into that, that GCW show last Saturday in Vegas, and say, ‘I can’t wait to tear my bicep tonight.’ You know, that wasn’t part of the plan,” Cardona said. “Stuff happens. Life happens. There is no good time to get injured. Certainly, this is the absolute worst time to get injured. I saw two doctors and one surgeon. I told myself, ‘Hey, let’s see what the majority says, and all three said surgery. Of course old school thinking in me, I want to tape it up. Just go out there. It’s just not worth it. It’s not safe. I want to be doing this for a really really long time. It’s unfortunate that Alwayz Ready, like you said, is a pay-per-view named after me. It’s my show. I was supposed to defend the world’s Heavyweight Championship on it, and I will not be able to compete. I will be there. I will walk down that aisle. I will have the 10 pounds of gold in my hand. Will I walk out with the 10 pounds of gold? That’s up to Billy Corgan. I can’t make a decision for him. I don’t know the plan. I don’t have the pencil. We’ll see what happens. You know, I’m always ready even with this injury.”

On his timetable for a return from injury: “I’ve been told three to five months. I’m obviously shooting for three months. But I don’t want to rush before I’m ready. I want to make sure that I’m 100% before I get in the ring. But it’s not like I’m just taking this three-to-five months vacation. I’m still making towns. Last weekend, I did two shows. I didn’t wrestle, but I made appearances. I signed some autographs. I’ll continue to do that all summer long. Whether it be conventions or wrestling shows NWA, IMPACT, GCW, I’m still going to be everywhere. Just not lacing up those boots”