– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recalled his Intercontinental Title win in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 32. Cardona would go on to lose the title next night on Raw to The Miz. According to Cardona, he thinks losing the title the next night, in a match he wasn’t originally scheduled to be in, only adds to his story. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on not even being scheduled for the WrestleMania 32 Ladder Match originally: “I wasn’t even supposed to be in the match and then someone got injured and I went to the head writer at the time and I just spilled my guts and basically why I have earned a spot in this match, why I deserve to be in this match. For some reason, they got me in and just hearing my music play at WrestleMania was the win.”

On how losing the title the next night only adds to his overall story: “Walking down that aisle was the win. Okay yes, obviously winning the title was the greatest accomplishment in my career … maybe the best moment of my life, so the fact that it ended the next day, I think it adds to the Zack Ryder story.”