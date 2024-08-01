– In response to a recent fan question on social media, Matt Cardona noted that the finishing move of his Hype Bros. tag team partner, Mojo Rawley, was a sick move, despite not enjoying much about the period when he teamed with Rawley. The fan asked Cardona, “@TheMattCardona have you ever hit Radio Silence from a doomsday position in any match???”

Matt Cardona wrote, “I hate to admit this, but the Heart Attack/Rough Ryder AKA Hype Ryder with @MojoMuhtadi was a pretty damn sick move.” Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley) later responded to Cardona, “The one good part of that tag team was absolutely the finisher.” You can view that exchange below:

