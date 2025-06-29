Matt Cardona Says New Action Figure Line Is Coming, Talks Delays Of Some Figures

Matt Cardona recently spoke about making sure that this Major action figure toy lines and how his perfectionism has led to a few delays. Cardona spoke about his and Brian Myers’ toy line in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see some highlights below:

On his perfectionism around the toy line: “That’s why some things get delayed, because I want it to be perfect. Because not only am I a collector, I’m a host of a podcast, where I guess my job is to analyze these things. I can’t be critiquing Jazwares or Mattel and then putting out subpar products. As a matter of fact, we have this new line called Major Stars coming soon, these little guys. We got the whole production run, and not a sample, the whole run came to the United States of America, and I wasn’t happy with them, so we’re gonna bury them like those E.T. Ataris and redo them, because I didn’t want to put them out like that. Could we have? Absolutely. Would people have complained? I don’t think they would have, but I would have known. So I couldn’t do that.”

On his favorite of their releases: “We’ve probably made over a hundred different talents. So, we do, guys like Macho Man, Andre, Ric Flair, but then we do the indie guys, Mance Warner, EFFY, Joey Janela, Proudest one, man. Whew. Put me on the spot. Let’s just say it hasn’t come out yet.”