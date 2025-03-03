wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Says His Toy Line Tried To Sign Jesse Ventura
March 2, 2025 | Posted by
Matt Cardona has revealed that his Major Bendies toy line with Brian Myers nearly signed a deal with Jesse Ventura before Ventura signed with WWE. Cardona spoke with ScottVsBox at the New York Toy Fair and said that they wanted to sign Ventura, but that they cannot do so if someone is under AEW contract or a WWE Legends deal.
“If they have a Legends deal or an AEW deal, we can’t make them,” Cardona said (per Fightful. “Luckily, we’ve signed some people before they signed… We tried [to sign Jesse Ventura], actually, but no, and he just saw the legends deal. So, okay, can’t make it. We did try.”
Ventura signed his Legends Deal with WWE in October of last year.
