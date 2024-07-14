Matt Cardona Wants One Last Match With John Cena

– During a recent interview with SEScoops, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona discussed wanting to work with John Cena again in WWE. Cardona has recently been campaigning to work with Cena during his upcoming 2025 retirement tour set for next year. Below are some highlights:

Matt Cardona on John Cena: “I’ve looked at the John for a long time. We did get close during my WWE run. He is just a pro’s pro. What a way to go out. What a smart way to go out, huh? A whole year-plus because he’s hyping it up in July. John is such a great guy. He’s somebody who’s definitely helped me in my career. But, yeah, all those posts that I’m making on social media, they’re not BS. I would love to wrestle John Cena one last time. I think with the way WWE is now, it’s something that could happen where I could just walk in, whether it be for one day, or make a return.”

On a potential Cardona vs. Cena bout: “I think, Zack Ryder vs. John Cena, those matches were fine. They were what they were. John Cena vs. Matt Cardona, that’s that’s where the story is, right? Because you could play it so many different ways. Matt Cardona could say, ‘John, you’re the reason my WWE career didn’t take off.’ There’s so many things that we could play into.”

On what would happen if he walked into WWE: “See, I know that if I walked through the door to WWE, surprise or not, I’d get a reaction. I’m not some guy who just like wants this next run; I know that if I come out and call this cocky, I know I’d get a reaction. I know it’d be great. I mean, look what happened on AEW when I wrestled Adam Copeland. ‘Holy shit’ chants on my entrance. Come on. What are we doing here? So I think John Cena vs. Matt Cardona would be magical, and I’m very, very happy he gets to go out on his own terms.”

Cena is set to begin his retirement tour early next year. He will be appearing throughout the year for WWE from January to December.