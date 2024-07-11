– During a recent apppearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) noted that he’d like to be part of the John Cena farewell tour and face Cena before he retires later on. Cena is set to kick off his retirement tour in January, and where will be appearing and wrestling throughout 2025.

Cardona said on John Cena (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would love to get in the ring [with Cena]. I’ve definitely grown as a man and performer [since we last wrestled].” He continued, “All these years later, I’d like to see John Cena vs. The Deathmatch King Matt Cardona in a WWE ring.”

Cena and Cardona have previously faced each other multiple times throughout their WWE careers. Cena’s last match against Cardona took place on the May 25, 2015 edition of Monday Night Raw. Cardona as Zack Ryder was escorted by the cast of HBO’s Entourage for the match.