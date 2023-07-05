Matt Hardy Assesses Adam Cole and Young Bucks’ Superkicks, Compares Them to Rob Van Dam’s

Matt Hardy has taken no shortage of superkicks in his career, and he recently compared taking the move from Adam Cole, the Young Bucks, and Rob Van Dam. Hardy touched on the topic during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On taking a superkick from Adam Cole: “It’s good, very similar to the Bucks. I’m okay with it.”

On how their superkicks compare to RVD’s: “I would say that Bucks and Adam Cole, their superkicks are both easier than RVD’s. Or any of his kicks.”