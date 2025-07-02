Matt Hardy Talks Do Or Die Stipulation For Slammiversary Ladder Match

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the TNA star discussed The Hardy Boyz’s match for TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. TNA recently confirmed that at their upcoming TNA Slammiversary event, The Nemeths (Ryan & Nick Nemeth) will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy), The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), and First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro). You can check out some highlights below:

On the match: “We were still saying in our interviews, the Hardys are going to be involved in a four-way ladder match for the Tag Team Titles. We finally get our rematch against the Nemeths for the tag team titles, and there’s going to be two other teams involved. It’s going to be myself and Jeff taking on Ryan and Nick Nemeth, taking on First Class and The Rascals in a four-way ladder match. And that is going down at Slammiversary.”

On the stipulation: “And we — a little bit of a spoiler, this is out already, but we did do a big heartfelt promo right before the go-home week. And we have kind of made this a do-or-die situation for myself and Jeff. If myself and Jeff can’t perform as a top-level tag team, if we can’t be the best of the best, and we can’t get in there and hang with the current tag teams that are up and running today and we don’t win those titles at Slammiversary, maybe it’s time for the Hardys to call it a career. So we’re putting a tough stipulation on our match, just for ourselves.”

On whether they will retire if they don’t win: “We’re putting these expectations on ourselves. Yeah, it’s going to make us rethink things. It’s going to make us refocus. It’s going to make us need to get where we need to get.”

