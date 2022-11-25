Matt Hardy Says Hardy Boys Left TNA Due to Differences Of Opinion With Jeff Jarrett

Matt and Jeff Hardy exited TNA back in 2017 to go to WWE, and Hardy recently talked about how a difference of opinion with Jeff Jarrett led to their exit. Hardy discussed the situation in the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and noted that the two of them were ready to stay with TNA, but they had big differences of where things were going in terms of business.

“Jeff and I were fully committed to staying with TNA,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “We loved the stuff we were doing at TNA. We [The Hardys and Jeff Jarrett] had major differences of opinion in what direction we were all going to go business-wise… If Jeff Jarrett hadn’t been there, we wouldn’t have gone back to WWE. I think we would’ve stayed at Impact.”

The Hardys made their WWE returns at WrestleMania 33 where they won the Raw Tag Team Championships, and Matt stayed there until March of 2020 before coming to AEW.