Matt Hardy Says The Hardy Party Is Over On AEW Rampage

The Hardy Party is no more, as announced by Matt Hardy in a conversation with Private Party on AEW Rampage. As previously reported, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy reunited on AEW Dynamite and put the whole tag team division on notice. Friday night’s episode saw The Hardys team with Mark Briscoe for a win over Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. During a post-match interview, Private Party interrupted and congratulated the Hardys on the win.

Matt said that it was time to let go and that Private Party were ready. He said that the two teams would go their separate ways, thus ending the Hardy Party after three years.