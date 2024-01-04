Private Party Reunites On AEW Dynamite, Puts Tag Division ‘On Notice’

Private Party is back in action, with Marq Quen making his return on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Quen and Isiah Kassidy came out on Wednesday’s episode, marking Quen’s first appearance since he was injured back in November of 2022.

The two came down to the ring and said that the tag team division has been lacking flavor, and they’re putting every tag team on notice now. FTR, the Young Bucks and even The Hardys, who Kassidy was allied with while Quen was out of action, were specifically7 named. You can see the clip below: