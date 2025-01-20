Matt Hardy On Whether Jeff Hardy Could Have Reached John Cena’s Level In WWE

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Jeff Hardy’s comments about being bigger than John Cena if he had stayed living the right way when younger and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jeff Hardy’s comments about being bigger than John Cena: “I think if Jeff would have been in the right headspace and had his act together like he does now, I think he could have been a top guy for a long time. I don’t know if he would have been bigger than Cena, just because I don’t know how Jeff’s promos would have translated over. He’s a very unique character, he’s a very unique enigma. But talking, especially at that time with Vincent in charge, was a very important factor.

“But he just had so much equity, and people were so invested in him because of his charisma and the mystique behind Jeff Hardy. And he really is an anomaly. There’s something about him that just draws you to him. He has ‘it,’ you know, which a lot of people don’t have. So it would have been really interesting to see. Like I know they want someone typically as a top guy who’s really well-spoken, very articulate, and stuff. And that’s not exactly Jeff’s strong suit. But it would have been very interesting to see if he would have been in this headspace, how far he could have gone, then I definitely think he could have been a top guy.”

On whether Jeff Hardy had crossover appeal: “I’m not going to dispute it. I’m just saying realistically, I feel like with Vince there, with it being WWE, that would have probably been the biggest hold-up would have been his promo work.”

