Matt Hardy On The Okada vs. Omega Finish At All In: “It Was Disappointing”

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star shared his thoughts on the controversial finish to the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match at AEW All In, expressing his disappointment with what he felt was “lazy booking.” You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW looking away with the rules during the match: “Yeah. I mean, that’s totally understandable, and I don’t disagree with you. I mean, they’ve been very, very by the books, when it comes to rules, you know, like the Continental Classic, there can be no interference. And I know there’s some people to get frustrated by that, you know, that are trying to be heels and get heat, whatever else. So it is weird that they pulled the ref out, and he took a face bump, and then he got stomped in the back of the neck. It is weird that that wasn’t a DQ, especially because AEW really prides itself on following the rules and being by the rules. Not crazy about that finish. I would have, I would have tried to do something different.”

On finding another way: “I think they have pushed the focus on rules so strongly, I think when they break, when they break their own rules, so to say, I think it is disappointing to their fan base, you know, because their fan base expects them to follow by the rules, and they don’t expect, you know, lazy booking like that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.