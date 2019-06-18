wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Announces That He & Rebecca Expecting Third Child
June 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy announced on Twitter today that he and his wife Rebecca (Reby Sky) are expecting their third child: “Super excited to announce that a brand new Hardy debutng soon to join #HouseHardy.
Will it be another Hardy Boy? Or will it be a Hardy Girl? What I do know is that it shall be absolutely WONDERFUL!”
Super excited to announce that a brand new Hardy debutng soon to join #HouseHardy.
Will it be another Hardy Boy? Or will it be a Hardy Girl? What I do know is that it shall be absolutely WONDERFUL! pic.twitter.com/YWqSICIfnr
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle
- Seth Rollins on What Jon Moxley Told Him When He Left WWE, Names NXT Stars He’d Like to Face
- Backstage Note on WWE Not Wanting Any More Talent to Leave