Matt Hardy Announces That He & Rebecca Expecting Third Child

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy announced on Twitter today that he and his wife Rebecca (Reby Sky) are expecting their third child: “Super excited to announce that a brand new Hardy debutng soon to join #HouseHardy.

Will it be another Hardy Boy? Or will it be a Hardy Girl? What I do know is that it shall be absolutely WONDERFUL!”

