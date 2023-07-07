Matt Hardy Recalls the APA Working Stiff Against Them, Having to Fight Back

The Hardy Boyz faced the APA several times over the years in WWE, and Matt Hardy recently recalled having to fight back to stop them from working overly stiff. Matt touched on the topic during a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On never giving a receipt: “I’ve never actually given anyone a receipt. There have been times where I’ve realized that I need to fight back. There was a time when we were working with The Acolytes, and they were beating the s**t out of us. They dropped the titles to us, we were the tag team champions, and we worked a couple of times after that, and I’m like, ‘Holy s**t, they can have these titles back. We’re in the record books — I’m good.'”

On talking with Jeff about the APA’s stiffness: “I was like, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can take this. This is like abusive! And then when were in there, Bradshaw beat me down in the corner. I remember beating him as hard as I could in the face, and the next thing I had was just a very soft [jab to the face]. So, it’s one of those things where the old-timers — where guys would beat you up and take advantage of you … until you didn’t let them. Until, like, you stood up for yourself. I think that was kind of a case of that.”