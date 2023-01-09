Matt Hardy Recalls John Cena Being a Fan of Broken Gimmick

Matt Hardy had a major fan of his Broken character in John Cena, as Hardy recently revealed. Hardy spoke on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast about Cena, noting that the actor/WWE star saw an advance copy of The Final Deletion through Chris Jericho and loved it.

“Oh, boy. It would be fun to do Broken Matt with John Cena,'” Matt said (per Fightful). “He was one of the ones whenever I sent a preview of The Final Deletion to [Chris] Jericho, they were in Japan, and there is a very famous story; Jericho showed it to John Cena, and John said, ‘Oh my God, this is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

He continued, “They started setting up different times — they were at this venue all day. So they said, like, ‘1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30… These are the showing times, you have to be here on time, and if you show up two seconds late, you don’t come in the room.’ So they showed it throughout the day to the WWE guys, and John Cena watched every viewing of it. That was one of the first things — he was so happy whenever I showed back up. He’s like, ‘Oh my God! I hope you get to do ‘Broken’ Matt here. I love that.'”

Hardy did bring a version of the character, “Woken” Matt Hardy, to WWE when the Hardys returned in 2017.