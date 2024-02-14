Matt Hardy Says He’s Happy for Cody Rhodes’ Success in WWE

– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Matt Hardy discussed being happy for the success of Cody Rhodes in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on Cody Rhodes’ success in WWE: “That’s kind of how I’ve always been with people, I don’t do this triabilistic company bullsh*t whatever AEW, TNA, ROH, WWE whatever it is. If someone is your friend and they’re doing good somewhere be happy for them, who cares where they’re at, be happy for your friends.”

On Cody Rhodes potentially winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title: “I don’t think he needs a long run, I think he just needs to have a good run, a successful run, great matches, and then as a babyface he gets screwed out of the title and then he’s okay. He’s still going to be over you’ll give him something to fight for.”

Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to face champ Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. it will be broadcast live on Peacock.