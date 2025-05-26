Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Pushed To Be Transparent About TNA Under Siege Absence

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Jeff Hardy doing an attack angle to write him off television ahead of a tag team match at TNA Under Siege, as he can’t travel to Canada due to his past legal troubles. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jeff Hardy wanting to be transparent about not making it to TNA Under Siege: “Yeah, Jeff was a big advocate of that too. He really wanted to be very transparent and just be straightforward. He’s like, ‘Oh, come on man,’ as opposed to doing being injured, like ‘Let’s just be straightforward with it.’ I think Tommy Dreamer had a good point even about using it to get The Nemeths heat in what we were doing.”

On The Nemeths understanding the situation: “First and foremost, I want to say one thing I am proud of. Whenever they came out with that promo and they acknowledged like, ‘We’re going to give you this title shot but we’re going to give it to you in Ontario, Canada.’ The crowd [cheers]. They said, ‘We’ll even make it a ladder match’ and the crowd [cheers]. They’re all excited about it.

And then, Nic Nemeth is like, ‘Hey brother, he’s got a problem with the [cops], he can’t cross the border.’ He says, ‘Oh well, guess it’s off.’ They got so much massive heat in the building. Our goal through all this was to try the best we could to get Ryan up to where Nic is in terms of heat, trying to make him a more serious legit competitor. I feel like we’re achieving that so I am very happy about that.”

