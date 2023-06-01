Matt Hardy Can See Edge Finishing Up His Career Outside WWE, Talks Chemistry With Edge & Christian

On the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about the possibility of Edge wrestling his last match outside of WWE and the chemistry that Edge & Christian had with The Hardys. Edge has publicly talked about wanting to retire sooner rather than later. You can check out some highlights below:

On rumors of Edge’s retirement happening this year: “He’s had a good last run. I’m glad he did get to come back and you know he was able to recover from that very serious injury which he had to leave for many, many years. He’s been in great shape. He’s looked good. I thought he’s really produced some quality content, and I like the process of how he’s been helping younger guys too. I feel like he’s kind of in a role where I’m at too, where kind of helps build the next generation as well in some ways. Yeah, I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside of the big. I think that’s something that is possible. It may not. I mean he may just finish there and then. I could see him being a guy that was committed. If he says like it is his last match, I don’t think he’s gonna do like Rick Flair and have like 5 or 6 last matches, you know? But like I could see him finishing up with WWE and, you know, maybe having his final few matches somewhere else could, in theory.”

On chemistry with Edge & Christian: “So yeah, I think we’re just guys. It’s like riding a bike, man. You know once you develop that chemistry, it’s just right back immediately and you just kind of, you know, you’re aware you’re able to predict the next move your person is going to make. So yeah, I think, would be right back to being in the ring and having great chemistry and I want to.”

