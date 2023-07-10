Matt Hardy Compares The Bar To Blackpool Combat Club, Cites “Very High Work Ethics” For Their Success

In his most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler recalled his time working with The Bar at WWE (via Fightful). Hardy drew a comparison between Sheamus and Cesaro and the current Blackpool Combat Club, as well as detailing why he believes The Bar worked well together. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On how Blackpool Combat Club is reminiscent of The Bar: “They were the original Blackpool Combat Club because they’d go in there and beat the shit out of everybody. It was one of those, you knew if you were working with those guys, you were in for a very physical night. That’s the first thing. Guys like that, I love working TV with. Live events, not as much. I’m more of an entertainer at this stage. I like someone who’s big on entertaining the crowd as opposed to having to physically put your body through a ringer. Sometimes, once you get 30 years deep, you want to kind of chill a little bit on those shoes and just entertain people as opposed to beating each other up. But they were both extremely talented, both very physical competitors, and both kickass wrestlers, fighters.”

On the working synergy displayed by Sheamus and Cesaro: “They’re both European [laughs]. No, I mean, they’re both very physical guys. I feel like they both have very high work ethics, they both really bust their ass, and I think they like making their wrestling look as realistic as possible. So they’re both into that, and they’re both very physical, more than anything else, and I think they found a great bond in that. They really complemented one another.”