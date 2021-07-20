Matt Hardy Tries to Endear Himself to The Elite On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite sees Matt Hardy try to get in good with the Elite while Brandon Cutler gets an ultimatum from the Dark Order. You can see the full video and a recap below:

* We start off with the Young Bucks complaining about another day on the road. They talk about how they got there early so that can avoid the marks who are everywhere because it’s suddenly safe to travel. Since they got there early, they have 30 minutes to wait and are relaxing.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks head to Austin for the first night of Fyter Fest and do a mall run much like last week, talking about how they do it every week and “shop till we drop.” They talk about their purchases and get smoothies at the juice bar before heading to the arena where they do a photo shoot with Kenny Omega, gutting to a slow-motion photo shoot montage.

* Kenny still wants to shave his facial hair, but he’s using a plastic fork and knife. Cutler says he has trimmers Kenny can borrow, but the group has to head to the ring to deal with Hangman Page. We get Cutler’s footage of the segment where the Elite confront Page and the Dark Order.

* Ryan Nemeth is backstage, where he still seems to be dealing with the laced cream from last week’s episode. He’s sitting at a table with a bunch of notes watching static on the TV. When it pans back to him, he’s pouring cream into a funnel that is attached to the mouth of a naked guy with the R-rated parts covered in cream.

* The Bucks are backstage talking about being in Austin and start to address where they get their t-shirts from, only to be interrupted by Arthur and Trevor. Arthur mocks them for their clothing and how they look. Trevor says they’ve been hired to handle AEW’s HR department and will be keeping an eye on them. Trevor says he has to face Fuego del Sol in a dark match and they leave, leading to the Bucks deciding not to talk about their shirts because fans suck.

* Nyla Rose finds Ryzin and Vickie Guerrero, and the group is apparently called A.M.E.N. They get a TIGF-style sitcom theme but then get cancelled due to a lack of funding.

* The Bucks and Omega are in the locker room when Matt Hardy comes in and sits down. He says that while it’s in the books that he lost to Christian Cage, that really didn’t happen. He noted that with his first daughter born, he hasn’t slept in 72 hours and that’s the only reason Cage won. He sucks up to the EVPs and says that the Bucks have surpassed the Hardy Boys as the greatest tag team of all time and are future Hall of Famers. Nick asks about the WWE Greatest Tag Teams show that put New Day at #1, and Matt says it’s “just a WWE mark list” and should have been the Bucks, but they had to put someone that works there on the list.

Matt then hypes up Kenny and sucks up to him, and then lists all the WWE guys he’s better than like Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton. He says Omega is the future of the business and, after being quietly prompted by Omega, says he’s better than Seth Rollins too. Kenny says he appreciates it and leaves to get his cardio in and get some fresh air. Hardy then stands up and says “I stand with Kenny Omega!” The Elite get awkward and then Omega leaves and Matt Jackson does a quick hair brushing.

* Peter Avalon and Leva Bates follow up last week’s telenovela segment with a French arthouse piece. He riffs on Casablanca and talks about how Bates feels like she’s around him, and we see shots of him imagining she is, but she’s not. His vision of her says, “We’ll always have the library” before vanishing.

* Cutler finishes up with BTA at his house and when he’s getting into his bag, he sees a letter from the Dark Order ordering him to get them back on BTE or “we’ll show Matt & Nick the video. The blood is still on your hands.”

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.