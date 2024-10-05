Matt Hardy Says He Wasn’t Overly Surprised MVP Left WWE For AEW

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about MVP’s AEW arrival, the promotion bringing in former WWE stars and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On MVP’s AEW debut: “I wasn’t overly surprised. Because I knew he had left WWE, he was gone from there. And I think he’s a really interesting personality, especially as a mouthpiece. You know, and then he’s doing his jiu-jitsu thing, and I know he’s loving mastering these black belts over and over again. And we obviously have a very storied history. So yeah, I was happy to see him show up there. And I hope he has a great run.”

On AEW bringing in more former WWE talent: “I think it depends on what they can do, how well they perform and just how the crowd reacts to them. I just don’t buy into that. I think if someone is a pro wrestler and you’re a star, you’re a star wherever you go. And especially if you’re putting it in the best position to succeed in your strengths and what it is. So I wouldn’t mind any of that. And do I think you push the button too much? I don’t. I think if it’s best for your business, if it’s best for people to kind of know who these people are, I don’t mind it at all.”

On AEW roster: ‘I mean, they do have a vast roster. No doubt about it, it’s massive. You know, they have such a huge roster, so so deep. No I mean, I don’t mind it. I think if you bring in people that have star power — once again, I’ll use this term till the day, I’m sure — that casual viewers are more familiar with it, I think it’s beneficial and can put new eyes on your product. Especially — there’s die-hard fans of most wrestlers who’ve had good WWE runs. There are die-hard fans of most wrestlers who had great AEW runs. And I think even with WWE you’ve seen that. Like Cody’s reinvention and going back, ended up being such a big deal. And you know, you have Ethan Page, who left AEW, and he’s just been so successful at NXT. And I love that because that was really him betting on himself and going out on a limb and just seeing if he could make this happen. And then he really believed he had the talents to succeed there. He obviously did. It’s great for business when people switch one way or the other. And with AEW — as you’re saying, I get the idea that it is an alternative. It is presented as an alternative. But still at the end of the day, you need stars and people that are going to, you know, put more eyeballs on your product.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.