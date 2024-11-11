wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Thanks Michael Hayes, Pre-Show Code For WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia, DDP Set For Highspots Signing

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy AEW Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy praised Michael Hayes and said that he and his brother are thankful for him.

He wrote: “This man taught us more than anyone. We will always be grateful, Michael Hayes.

– WWE is holding a pre-sale today for the March 7 Smackdown in Philadelphia. You can use the code WWETIX.

– DDP will have a signing Highspots Auctions on Thursday. You can find more information here.

