Various News: Matt Hardy Thanks Michael Hayes, Pre-Show Code For WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia, DDP Set For Highspots Signing

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy praised Michael Hayes and said that he and his brother are thankful for him.

He wrote: “This man taught us more than anyone. We will always be grateful, Michael Hayes.”

This man taught us more than anyone. We will always be grateful, Michael Hayes. pic.twitter.com/TF8WTw9AyK — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 11, 2024

– WWE is holding a pre-sale today for the March 7 Smackdown in Philadelphia. You can use the code WWETIX.

– DDP will have a signing Highspots Auctions on Thursday. You can find more information here.