Various News: Matt Hardy Thanks Michael Hayes, Pre-Show Code For WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia, DDP Set For Highspots Signing

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy praised Michael Hayes and said that he and his brother are thankful for him.
He wrote: “This man taught us more than anyone. We will always be grateful, Michael Hayes.”
This man taught us more than anyone. We will always be grateful, Michael Hayes. pic.twitter.com/TF8WTw9AyK
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 11, 2024
– WWE is holding a pre-sale today for the March 7 Smackdown in Philadelphia. You can use the code WWETIX.
– DDP will have a signing Highspots Auctions on Thursday. You can find more information here.
