UPDATED: Matt Riddle Mocks Goldberg After Super ShowDown Loss, Then Deletes Tweet

UPDATE: Well, that didn’t last long. Riddle has since deleted his video mocking Goldberg for his performance against the Undertaker, as you can see below:

ORIGINAL: Matt Riddle had some serious spice for Goldberg following the latter’s loss to The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown. Riddle posted a short video clip to Twitter taking a shot at the WWE Hall of Famer, saying, “Goldberg, Goldberg. You lived up to the hype once again. You are absolutely the worst wrestler in the business, bro. And that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact.”

Goldberg got busted open early in the match and tried to get Undertaker up for a Jackhammer, but couldn’t get the elevation and dropped Undertaker on his head. They then botched a Tombstone piledriver reversal before Taker hit a chokeslam for the pin. You can see the video from Riddle below: