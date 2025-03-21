wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Says He’s Open To Working For Potential Vince McMahon Promotion

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle MLW Battle Riot VI Image Credit: MLW

Matt Riddle says that he’d be willing to work with Vince McMahon if the disgraced former WWE owner launched a new promotion. Riddle weighed in on McMahon’s exit in an interview with Going Ringside, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On McMahon’s exit from WWE: “Well, you know what, any business – especially when it’s around entertainment – you’re going to eventually run into a shakeup, right? I like the shakeup, I think entertainment is a business for change – they got rid of Vince, but there also might be a new opening for Vince, from what I hear through the grapevine.”

On if he’d be interested in working with McMahon: “I’m interested in anybody, bro! I’m an independent contractor, bro!”

