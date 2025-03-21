Matt Riddle Says He’s Open To Working For Potential Vince McMahon Promotion

Matt Riddle says that he’d be willing to work with Vince McMahon if the disgraced former WWE owner launched a new promotion. Riddle weighed in on McMahon’s exit in an interview with Going Ringside, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On McMahon’s exit from WWE: “Well, you know what, any business – especially when it’s around entertainment – you’re going to eventually run into a shakeup, right? I like the shakeup, I think entertainment is a business for change – they got rid of Vince, but there also might be a new opening for Vince, from what I hear through the grapevine.”

On if he’d be interested in working with McMahon: “I’m interested in anybody, bro! I’m an independent contractor, bro!”