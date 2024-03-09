– During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, NJPW TV Champion Matt Riddle discussed possibly competing at this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Riddle on possibly going to Forbidden Door: “You know, people keep saying this ‘Forbidden Door.’ I mean, I was in the bubble in WWE, I guess, so I don’t know what a forbidden door is, well I do. It’s a door you don’t go in, right, it’s forbidden. But I feel like people keep telling me to go through forbidden doors, and I feel like, ‘Guys, I’ve done this before and I get in trouble.’ But no, Forbidden Door, maybe, you know, I don’t know. It’s a great idea. I think anything’s possible. But at the same time, I’m not in a rush. I feel like a lot of people are in a rush.”

On AEW’s roster: “Also, you mentioned, they got a stacked roster. There’s plenty of people that can fill in any gaps, and I personally don’t like to be the guy that comes in and rains on someone else’s parade or takes someone else’s spot as they’re working hard. If the spot’s right, like with New Japan, you got Ospreay leaving, you got Okada leaving, two big names left. Well, Nic Nemeth and Matthew Riddle came in and kind of filled those spots. Not saying we’re going to be those guys, but they’re already moving in that direction, right. So that’s how I kind of look at it. But never say never.”

AEW and NJPW have not yet announced the plans for Forbidden Door III. Matt Riddle recently defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo 2024 to win the NJPW World TV Title. He defended it against Bad Dude Tito at MLW Intimidation Games last week.