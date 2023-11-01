wrestling / News
Matt Riddle vs. Rob Van Dam Set For BTW Event In Riddle’s First Post-WWE Match
Matt Riddle has his first match booked after his WWE release back in September, as he’ll face a WWE Hall of Famer. Big Time Wrestling has announced that Riddle will face Rob Van Dam at their event The Reunion 3 on March 9. Tickets go on sale today.
Saturday March 9th Double D’s Auction House & Big Time Wrestling presents The Reunion 3 in Chillicothe OH at the OU-Shoemaker Center! For the FIRST TIME EVER, Matt Riddle vs Rob Van Dam! Tickets will be available Noon Today at https://t.co/l20M4oypW4! pic.twitter.com/Yw6jtXIs8n
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) November 1, 2023
