Matt Riddle vs. Rob Van Dam Set For BTW Event In Riddle’s First Post-WWE Match

November 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle has his first match booked after his WWE release back in September, as he’ll face a WWE Hall of Famer. Big Time Wrestling has announced that Riddle will face Rob Van Dam at their event The Reunion 3 on March 9. Tickets go on sale today.

