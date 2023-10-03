Matt Taven Praises Motor City Machine Guns, Says They Changed Tag Team Wrestling

Matt Taven loves what the Motor City Machine Guns did for tag team wrestling. Taven recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about the Impact tag team’s impact on how tag team wrestling has evolved.

“I love the Guns,” Taven said. “They were so good to us, whether it was Shelley in Japan or when the Guns were in Ring of Honor. They were almost like a Roderick Strong, you could always go to and ask for advice. But personally, just like Roderick Strong as well, I was a huge Motor City Machine Guns fan.”

He continued, “I think they don’t get the credit that they deserve for pioneering what tag team wrestling is today. Them and the Young Bucks, Generation Me at the time in TNA, were some of the most innovative tag team matches ever. I think that it kinda changed a lot of the environment of tag team wrestling and what people thought a good tag team wrestling match could be. So I was always a huge Motor City Machine Gun fan. At that time they kinda knew we were on the way out, I was like, ‘Oh, one of our last matches is going to be against the Guns? Sign me up.’”