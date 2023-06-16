wrestling / News
Matt Tremont Pulls From Weekend Shows After Being Hospitalized
June 16, 2023 | Posted by
Matt Tremont has pulled out of upcoming shows for Ruthless Pro Wrestling IWC No Holds Barred after he was hospitalized. Tremont posted to his Instagram to announce that he had to withdraw from the shows because as of Wednesday he was still in the hospital after he passed out on Sunday after a match.
You can see his post below, which he captioned:
“My apologies to @ruthlesspro419 & @icwnhb and the fans that are going to Chicago this weekend.”
