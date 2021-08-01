Matthew Rehwoldt & Deonna Purrazzo Crowned Impact Homecoming King & Queen

Deonna Purrazzo and the debuting Drama King, Matthew Rehwoldt (the former Aiden English) were crowned Homecoming King and Queen at tonight’s Impact Homecoming event. The two defeated Crazzy Steve and Rosemary in the finals of the eight-team mixed tag team tournament after defeating Alisha Edwards and Hernandez in the first round and Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in the second round.

